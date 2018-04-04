April 4, 2018
Syria Summit: Parties agree on Syria's territorial integrity
The presidents of Turkey, Russia and Iran have met in Ankara for a trilateral summit, where they've agreed to step up joint efforts for a lasting ceasefire in Syria. They've also agreed to advance the political process in the war-torn country and speed up the delivery of humanitarian aid. TRT World's Turkey Political Correspondent Hasan Abdullah reports.
