Russian Spy Mystery: Moscow demands access to UK poisoning evidence

Russia has lost its bid for a new inquiry into the nerve agent attack on a Russian spy in the UK. The British government blamed Moscow for the poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. British scientists have admitted they cannot prove exactly where the nerve agent came from. It has been a month since the attack on Sergei and Yulia Skripal in Salisbury. Simon McGregor-Wood reports from there.