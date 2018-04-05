WORLD
1 MIN READ
Lebanon Border Wall: Border dispute with Israel continues
It's far from easy. Establishing unofficial relations with a neighbouring country you don't recognise, and that you are still officially at war with. It's a problem for Lebanon. Israel has occupied part of Lebanon for 18 years. And tensions remain high between the countries, more than a decade after their last conflict. The fear is that a war between Israel and the Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah could easily flare up again. If that occurs, it will be on the southern boundary, from where Francis Collings reports.
Lebanon Border Wall: Border dispute with Israel continues
April 5, 2018
Explore
Netanyahu’s settlement push accelerates West Bank occupation
Over 450,000 Afghans return from Iran after Tehran's crackdown
'Delicious mushroom' murders: Australian woman found guilty of poisoning relatives
Deadly terrorist attack targets Malam Fatori community in Nigeria
Racism-driven policing led to murder of Indigenous teenager in Australia
A Pakistani startup delivers hope with prosthetics for Gaza’s children
US to fund terrorists to fight terrorists
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Trump threatens additional tariffs on countries backing ‘anti-American’ BRICS
Columbia University in discussions with Trump admin on restoring federal funding: Report
Death toll from Texas floods reaches 82; Trump plans visit
Trump slams former ally Musk's political party as 'ridiculous'
Economic Cooperation Organization sets new goals for regional cooperation
US tariffs to kick in August 1, barring trade deals: Bessent
BRICS calls for Gaza truce, slams strikes on Iran, voices concern over Trump tariff threats
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us