Monday, February 14, 2022

Ontario drops vaccine proof, protests persist

Ontario’s premier Doug Ford has announced that Canada’s most populous province would lift its Covid-19 proof-of-vaccination requirements in two weeks.

The decision was not because of the protests that have blocked the border and paralysed Ottawa, he said, but because “it is safe to do so.”

On March 1, the province will drop its requirement that people show proof of vaccination to get into restaurants, gyms and sporting events.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government will invoke emergency powers to quell protests.

Demonstrators have paralysed Ottawa and blocked border crossings for over two weeks, railing against vaccine mandates for truckers and other Covid-19 precautions and condemning Trudeau’s Liberal government.

“This is the biggest, greatest, most severe test Trudeau has faced," said Wesley Wark, a University of Ottawa professor and national security expert.

Israelis mount their own Canada-style Covid 'Freedom Convoy'

Hundreds of vehicles drove along the main highway of the country and converged on parliament to protest against Covid-19 curbs in a convoy inspired by demonstrations in Canada.

Other protesters stood on overpasses and at junctions as the so-called "Freedom Convoy" passed by, with banners and Israeli and Canadian flags flying from the vehicles.

"Freedom doesn't look like this," read one sign, showing a picture of a girl in a mask.

Outside parliament, protesters sounded horns and beat drums, and called for pandemic restrictions to be lifted.

In recent weeks, Israel has rolled back requirements to show proof of vaccination at restaurants, cinemas, gyms and hotels to coincide with a slowdown in daily infections from the highly contagious Omicron variant of Covid-19.

But masks are still mandatory in public indoor spaces, including schools, shops and medical institutions.

Türkiye registers over 76,000 new coronavirus cases

Türkiye has reported 76,632 new infections, 266 related deaths, and 74,936 recoveries over the past day according to new Health Ministry data.

As many as 438,553 virus tests were also done across the country.

To counter the spread of the virus, Türkiye has administered over 144.17 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched an immunisation drive in January 2021.

Over 57.57 million people have received a first jab, while more than 52.64 million are fully vaccinated. Third booster shots have also been given to more than 26.28 million people.

Camilla, wife of Britain's Prince Charles, tests positive

Britain has reported 41,648 new cases of Covid-19, including the wife of British heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, Camilla.

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cornwall has tested positive for Covid-19 and is self-isolating," Clarence House said in a statement, adding "We continue to follow government guidelines."

Charles tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time last week. Both Charles and Camilla had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Britain also reported 35 deaths further deaths within 28 days of a positive test, government statistics showed.

Cases over the last seven days are down 30 percent on the previous week, with weekly deaths down 27.2 percent compared to the previous seven days.

Kuwait lifts many Covid restrictions, allows travel abroad

Kuwait's cabinet has lifted many Covid-19 restrictions including a ban on foreign travel, a move that will also apply to those who are not vaccinated, Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al Khalid al Sabah said.

The unvaccinated will still have to get a PCR test 72 hours before boarding a flight to the Gulf Arab state and quarantine for seven days after arrival, while those who are vaccinated would not be required to do so.

Some of the restrictions lifted from next week would include allowing the unvaccinated to enter shopping malls, as well as inside cinemas, theatres and banquet halls if they present a negative PCR test.

Italy reports 28,630 coronavirus cases, 281 deaths

Italy has reported 28,630 Covid-19 related cases, against 51,959 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths rose to 281 from 191.

Patients in hospital with Covid-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 16,050, down from 16,060 a day earlier.

There were 63 new admissions to intensive care units, down from 66 admissions yesterday. The total number of intensive care patients fell to 1,173 from a previous 1,190.

Some 283,891 tests for Covid-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 462,881, the health ministry said.

Hong Kong to vaccinate three-year-olds

Hong Kong plans to offer Covid-19 vaccines to children as young as three as infections rage through the self-governing Chinese city.

The announcement on Monday came as the government reported 1,347 new cases, all but two of them locally acquired.

The wave blamed on the Omicron variant has already prompted new restrictions limiting in-person gatherings to no more than two households.

Germany to end most Covid curbs in March

Germany will end most government restrictions to fight the coronavirus pandemic in March as new infections rates ease.

"Broad restrictions of social, cultural and economic life should be gradually lifted by the start of spring on March 20, 2022," said the draft document to be approved by federal and state leaders on Wednesday.

Belgian police scramble to block anti-vaccine convoy

Belgian authorities have said they had intercepted 30 vehicles as police scrambled to stop a Canada-style protest convoy against Covid regulations from reaching Brussels.

Demonstrators in the self-proclaimed "freedom convoy" were seeking to head north to the seat of the European Union in defiance of a Belgian ban after a weekend trying to block traffic in France.

Brussels mayor Philippe Close told local RTBF radio that a total of 400-500 cars and vans had been spotted en route for the Belgian capital.

Sweden recommends fourth Covid jab for the elderly

Sweden's Health Agency has recommended that people aged 80 or above should receive a second booster shot of Covid-19 vaccine, the fourth jab in total, to ward off waning immunity amid the rampant spread of the Omicron variant.

The recommendation also covered all people living in nursing homes or who receive assisted living services at home.

The second booster shot should be administered at least four months after the first booster jab, the agency said in a statement.

Hong Kong says fifth wave 'overwhelmed' city's capacity

Hong Kong's leader Carrie Lam has said that the "onslaught" of coronavirus infections in the global financial hub has dealt a heavy blow and overwhelmed its capacity to deal with the epidemic as daily cases surge to record highs.

Daily infections have multiplied 13 times over the past two weeks, from about 100 cases at the start of February to over 1,300 on February 13, with authorities scrambling to control the deepening outbreak.

Medical experts warn the city could see 28,000 daily infections by the end of March, with the unvaccinated elderly a particular worry.

Mexico reports 122 Covid fatalities

Mexico's Health Ministry has reported 122 more fatalities from Covid-19 and 8,854 additional cases, bringing the country's overall death toll to 312,819 and total infections to 5,292,706 since the start of the pandemic.

Brazil registers over 50,000 new cases

Brazil has registered 54,220 new cases of coronavirus and 314 new Covid-19 deaths, the Health Ministry said.

With the new figures, the South American nation has registered a total of 638,362 deaths and 27,479,963 cases since the pandemic began two years ago, according to ministry data.

Canada's police clear demonstration against curbs

Police has moved in to clear and arrest the remaining protesters near the busiest US-Canadian border crossing, ending a demonstration against Covid-19 restrictions that has hurt the economy of both nations even as they held back from a crackdown on a larger protest in the capital, Ottawa.

The protest in Ottawa has paralysed downtown, infuriated residents who are fed up with police inaction and turned up pressure on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

France reports 3,305 cases in intensive care

France has reported 3,305 Covid cases in intensive care, down by 19.

France registered more than 21 million cases and over 134,000 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.