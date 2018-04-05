The Museum of Selfies | Exhibitions | Showcase

The Museum of Selfies has opened its doors in California, showcasing the art of 'snapping yourself'. The interactive Museum explores the explores the history and cultural phenomenon of the selfie which it suggests has roots dating back more than 40,000 years ago. We take a walk through the Museum's interactive installations. The Museum of Selfies is open to to the public for the next 2 months.