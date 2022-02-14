POLITICS
UEFA to reward fans with thousands of free tickets for finals
Aleksander Ceferin, president of the UEFA, has announced the offer for the unwavering support of fans throughout the pandemic.
UEFA said that clubs can use the tickets to reward loyal supporters. / Reuters Archive
February 14, 2022

UEFA has announced that it will offer 30,000 tickets to fans of teams taking part in this season's European finals as a way to thank them for their support during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Champions League finalists will each receive 5,000 tickets and a total of 8,000 tickets will be handed out for the Europa League final, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said on Monday.

The finals of the Europa Conference League and Women's Champions League will each have 6,000 tickets available.

"Football fans are the lifeblood of the game and we thought it would be a nice way to recognise the difficulties they have experienced over the last two years and how they nevertheless still managed to support their teams," Ceferin said.

UEFA said that clubs can use the tickets to reward loyal supporters but they must not be given to sponsors, partners or club officials.

The pandemic has had a considerable impact on European clubs, who lost $7.92 billion across two seasons due to matches being played behind closed doors and a decrease in transfer revenue, according to a study published by UEFA this month.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
