Is Serial podcast’s Adnan Syed innocent or guilty? We speak to his friend Rabia Chaudhry

A group of public radio journalists turned the story of Adnan Syed into the most successful podcast in America. The possibility that he was innocent led to a public uproar, and a Maryland court has now ruled that Syed should get a new trial. Guest: Rabia Chaudry, Author of the Adnan's Story #AdnanSyed #TheCaseAgainstAdnanSyed