Does Miguna Miguna's rebellion have support in Kenya?

The government says Miguna Miguna is trying to disrupt reconciliation talks between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga. But the courts say his deportation was illegal. Judges fined both the interior minster and head of police for contempt of court. Guests: Farah Maalim, Former Deputy Speaker of the Kenyan parliament Andrew Franklin, Lawyer and a security analyst