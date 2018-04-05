The War in Syria: Children of E Ghouta start new life in Turkey

A number of Syria's children have been central to global campaigns calling for an end to the war. TRT World previously brought you two stories of three children from eastern Ghouta. Recently, they were evacuated to Turkey, with the surviving members of their families. They also met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Rahul Radhakrishnan paid them a visit.