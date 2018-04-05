Should all internet data be treated the same?

Is the internet about to change forever? Could removing net neutrality rules turn it into a place of the 'haves' and the 'have-nots', where rich firms pay for their content to join fast lanes while the rest get left behind? Or will the consumer get more choice on a faster internet? Donald Trump and his team have recently overturned Obama-era rules on net neutrality, and that means internet providers can offer fast lanes where richer companies pay for the best connections to their consumers. The question is - does that mean rich firms have an advantage over new companies who can't afford to overtake? At the Roundtable was Emily Taylor, Editor of the Journal of Cyber Policy; Mark Chapman, from the UK Pirate Party; Sam Dumitriu, Head of Research at the Adam Smith Institute; and Ian Walden, Head of the Institute of Computer and Communications Law at Queen Mary, University of London.