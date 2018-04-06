Kosovo-Turkey tensions, Saudi Israeli ties and France’s anti-Semitism problem

Turkey ramps up its fight against the Gulen organisation, as it seizes 80 suspects from more than a dozen countries. But Kosovo says Ankara has gone too far. Also, are Saudi Arabia and Israel forging a new relationship to fight a common enemy? And why did the attendance of France's National Front leader, Marine Le Pen, at a memorial for a murdered Holocaust survivor cause a stir?​