CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Trial music concert in Barcelona with 5,000 attendees hailed a success
Medical supervisor Dr Josep Maria Llibre said only six cases of Covid-19 were detected among 5,000 attendees two weeks after the show.
Trial music concert in Barcelona with 5,000 attendees hailed a success
People wearing protective masks attend a concert of "Love of Lesbian" at the Palau Sant Jordi, the first massive concert since the beginning of the coronavirus disease pandemic in Barcelona, Spain, on March 27, 2021. / Reuters
April 27, 2021

A trial concert in Barcelona where 5,000 people took rapid Covid-19 tests and crammed into a venue without social distancing has not driven up infections, organisers said, giving hope to the moribund live-music sector.

Two weeks after the show by a Catalan indie band, just six cases of coronavirus were detected among attendees, medical supervisor Dr Josep Maria Llibre told a news conference on Tuesday.

That is equivalent to around half the infection rate among Barcelona's general population as measured over the past two weeks, said Llibre, an internal medicine specialist at the Germans Trias i Pujol Hospital.

"This has not been a super-spreading event," he said, and there were no signs that the six infections had occurred at the venue.

"These are very reassuring data and we believe that can be helpful in opening cultural activities everywhere in the world," Llibre said.

READ MORE:The pandemic resulted in a muted social revolution. Will it get louder?

Negative test result at the entrance

On the day of the show, concert-goers had to take a test at one of three locations in the city and demonstrate a negative result before being allowed into the Palau Sant Jordi arena.

Attendees received their results in 10 to 15 minutes via an app on their phones. 

The test and a mask were included in the ticket price.

After the concert doctors called up attendees to ask if they had symptoms or had tested positive. 

They also cross-referenced attendees' data with health department data, in accordance with disclaimers signed before the concert.

READ MORE:Pandemic triggered weight gain and sleep disorders in Turkey, survey finds

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US Justice Department fires Maurene Comey, prosecutor in Epstein case
Trump says Coca-Cola to use cane sugar in US drinks
Türkiye's Fidan denounces Israel's genocide in Gaza, urges UN action for ceasefire and aid access
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us