April 6, 2018
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Turkey's Border Security: Construction of wall at Iran border under way
Turkey's approaching the halfway mark in the construction of a new security wall along its eastern border with Iran. That's in addition to its existing wall on the country's southern border with Syria. Authorities say it will help them better combat smugglers - as well as the PKK terror group. Our correspondent Joseph Hayat has this report.
Turkey's Border Security: Construction of wall at Iran border under way
Explore