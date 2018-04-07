UK company offers pay transparency | Money Talks

How would you like to know what your colleagues earn? Or even, decide your own salary? Sounds too good to be true? Well, one company in the UK is betting against traditional hierarchies, and has made pay transparency its guiding philosophy. Betting company Smarkets is giving staff the chance to set their own pay. It believes that doing so will lead to a more equitable system. Kim Vinnell has more.