The Portuguese government is yet to decide whether or not to lift travel restrictions on supporters hoping to attend the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea in Porto, a spokesperson has said.

"No decision has been taken," said government spokeswoman Mariana Vieira da Silva after a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The match had been moved from Istanbul in order to allow English fans to attend as Portugal is on the British government's green travel list.

But Portugal is still only allowing essential travel into the country from the UK.

"On flights from the United Kingdom ... there is work ongoing, as soon as a decision is taken, it will be communicated," Vieira da Silva added.

Flights with the UK were suspended in January in Portugal due to new coronavirus variants. The suspension was lifted on April 16, but only for essential travel.

Location change

Vieira da Silva added that if fans are able to travel, they will have to stay in the country for less than 24 hours, return a negative coronavirus test result before flying, and "not have contact" with Portuguese residents.

Portugal has been gradually easing coronavirus restrictions and is one of 12 countries the British government has said people can travel to without having to quarantine on return from May 17.

UEFA announced earlier on Thursday that the Champions League final between Manchester City and Chelsea had been moved from Istanbul to Porto.

The match on May 29 has been switched to the Estadio do Dragao to allow English spectators to attend as travel between the UK and Turkey is suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"We accept that the decision of the British Government to place Turkey on the red list for travel was taken in good faith and in the best interests of protecting its citizens from the spread of the virus but it also presented us with a major challenge in staging a final featuring two English teams," UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said in a statement.

Capacity

Earlier, European football's governing body announced up to 6,000 supporters from each club will be able to attend.

"After the year that fans have endured, it is not right that they don't have the chance to watch their teams in the biggest game of the season," he added.

UK citizens returning from red list countries are required to quarantine at a government-approved hotel for 10 days.

Earlier this week, newspaper reports claimed the match would be played at Wembley Stadium.

Supporters groups from the Blues and City had requested the game be moved to England.

The UK's Transport secretary Grant Shapps said he would have welcomed the fixture being played in London.

"The difficulties of moving the final are great and the FA and the authorities made every effort to try to stage the match in England and I would like to thank them for their work in trying to make it happen," Ceferin said.

UEFA said coronavirus rules in the UK made it difficult to hold the fixture in the English capital.

"UEFA discussed moving the match to England but, despite exhaustive efforts on the part of the Football Association and the authorities, it was not possible to achieve the necessary exemptions from UK quarantine arrangements," it said.

The final capacity at the ground in northern Portugal is still to be set.

Portugal hosts again

Last season's final as well as a 'Final 8' tournament for the quarter-finals were also held in Portugal but in the capital Lisbon.

"Once again we have turned to our friends in Portugal to help both UEFA and the Champions League and I am, as always, very grateful to the FPF (Portuguese Football Association) and the Portuguese Government for agreeing to stage the match at such short notice," Ceferin said.

The last round of the country's top-flight Primeira Liga will see spectators return to stadia on May 19, with a limited number of people permitted, the league said on Wednesday.

