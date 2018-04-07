April 7, 2018
Philippines shuts 'cesspool' island to tourists | Money Talks
The island of Boracay in the central Philippines has become a travel destination to rival Phuket and Bali. But the national treasure has become polluted with raw sewage. The government has announced drastic action to try to reverse decades of environmental damage. But it will cost the tourism industry hundreds of millions of dollars. Liz Maddock explains.
