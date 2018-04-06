April 6, 2018
Rail workers try to disrupt labour reforms | Money Talks
Most trains in France have ground to a halt. Rail unions are staging strikes against government plans to overhaul state transport. It's on track to be the biggest test of Emmanuel Macron's presidency, and its promise of sweeping economic reforms. Liz Maddock reports. For more on the French railway strike, we speak to TRT World editor-at-large Craig Copetas in Paris.
