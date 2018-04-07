April 7, 2018
Govts try to meet sustainable development goals | Money Talks
The countdown is on for governments and businesses around the world to meet their commitments to the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. Ending poverty and curbing climate change are just two of their Herculean tasks. And with only 12 years until the deadline, some experts say governments are being too slow to invest in certain sectors. Caitlin McGee explains.
