April 6, 2018
BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Spotify goes public as tech stocks tumble | Money Talks
Investors’ eyes and ears have been on Spotify. The world's biggest music streaming service launched its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. They surged more than 25% shortly after they started trading. The Swedish company caught the market as it rebounded from a tech sell-off a day earlier. But with concerns about a global trade war still in the air, it's a turbulent time for a market debut. Laila Humairah has more. For more on where global markets may be headed, Jasper Lawler, Senior Market Analyst at London Capital Group joins us.
Spotify goes public as tech stocks tumble | Money Talks
Explore