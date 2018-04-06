Spotify goes public as tech stocks tumble | Money Talks

Investors’ eyes and ears have been on Spotify. The world's biggest music streaming service launched its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. They surged more than 25% shortly after they started trading. The Swedish company caught the market as it rebounded from a tech sell-off a day earlier. But with concerns about a global trade war still in the air, it's a turbulent time for a market debut. Laila Humairah has more. For more on where global markets may be headed, Jasper Lawler, Senior Market Analyst at London Capital Group joins us.