Suarez winner leads Atletico Madrid to first La Liga title since 2014
Luis Suarez scored in the 58th minute after Angel Correa had equalised Oscar Plano's opener for Real Valladolid.
Atletico Madrid´s players celebrate after winning the Spanish league football match against Real Valladolid FC and the Liga Championship title at the Jose Zorilla stadium in Valladolid on May 22, 2021. / AFP
May 22, 2021

Atletico Madrid has pipped city rivals Real Madrid to the La Liga title after Luis Suarez fired them to a 2-1 comeback win at Real Valladolid.

Valladolid took a shock lead in the 18th minute when Oscar Plano slotted past Jan Oblak to complete a sweeping counterattack after Yannick Carrasco had lost control of the ball following an Atletico corner.

Just as they had done in last week's comeback win over Osasuna, Atletico missed a series of clear opportunities but they drew level after a moment of magic from Angel Correa, who danced his way through the defence before arrowing into the bottom corner in the 57th minute.

READ MORE:Barcelona fail to win La Liga top spot after shock home defeat to Granada

Top of the standings

Suarez then pounced on a giveaway by the Valladolid defence to score in the 67th and put Atletico on their way to a victory that would secure the title no matter what happened in Real Madrid's game at home to Villarreal.

Atletico finished top of the standings on 86 points while Real, who snatched a late 2-1 win over Villarreal, came second on 84. Valladolid finished 19th and were relegated to Spain's second division.

Hundreds of fans celebrated in central Madrid after the match, while the police drafted in extra officers and drones to monitor the situation.

READ MORE:Madrid lose to Levante to hand Atletico title boost

SOURCE:Reuters
