April 7, 2018
US tariffs to hit Chinese imports worth $50B | Money Talks
Lots of losers, and a few winners.. and that's just in the world's two biggest economies. The US and China have announced plans to slap import tariffs on billions of dollars of each other’s products. But the consequences could be felt far and wide. Mobin Nasir gives us more insight. TRT World editor-at-large Craig Copetas also joins the discussion
