POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Hawk-Eye to replace US Open line judges
Electronic line calling technology was also deployed at the Australian Open, a move largely welcomed by players.
Hawk-Eye to replace US Open line judges
USTA says seven of the nine ATP and WTA tournaments on the US swing would use the technology on all competition courts in 2021.
May 25, 2021

Line judges will no longer feature at the US Open after the United States Tennis Association (USTA) said that it was implementing the use of electronic line calling on all courts at the year's final Grand Slam.

Hawk-Eye electronic line calling technology was also used at last year's US Open, apart from at the Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong stadiums. 

The tech was also deployed at the Australian Open, a move largely welcomed by players.

The USTA said in a statement that seven of the nine ATP and WTA tournaments on the US swing would use the technology on all competition courts in 2021.

"The USTA implemented electronic line-calling for the 2020 Western & Southern Open and US Open on all courts except Arthur Ashe and Louis Armstrong Stadiums," the governing body added. "In total, Hawk-Eye Live made upwards of 314,000 calls during the two tournaments."

READ MORE: Djokovic disqualified from US Open after hitting judge with ball

Novak Djokovic was sensationally defaulted during his fourth round match at Arthur Ashe Stadium last year when he struck a line judge after hitting the ball in frustration following a point during his match against Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta. 

READ MORE:US Open makes changes after Serena-Ramos incident

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Syria condemns 'heinous acts' in Sweida, vows to punish those responsible
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us