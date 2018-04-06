WORLD
Turkey, Iran and Russia discuss a possible solution to the Syrian conflict
At the trilateral summit in Ankara, the meeting between Turkey, Iran and Russia took place amid new, significant developments in Syria --- the capture of Afrin by Turkish backed forces. And the evacuation of 200-thousand people from eastern Ghouta, which the Assad regime says is now under its control. Erdogan, Putin and Rouhani stressed there could be no military solution to the Syrian conflict and that a negotiated peace was the only way forward. Guests: Halil Akinci Former Turkish Ambassador to Russia Yury Barmin Analyst at the Russian International Affairs Council
April 6, 2018
