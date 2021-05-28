Friday, May 28

WHO says Covid-19 origins issue 'poisoned by politics'

The World Health Organization's (WHO) top emergency expert Mike Ryan has urged for the separation of the "politics" of the question of the origin of the coronavirus from the science of it, days after US President Joe Biden ordered aides to find answers to the question.

"We would like for everyone out there to separate, if they can, the politics of this issue from the science. This whole process is being poisoned by politics," Ryan said during a press conference, adding further studies are going to be needed to find the origins of the virus.

Blinken says US and India united in tackling Covid-19

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said at a meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar that their two countries were united in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic together.

Jaishankar, who has spent the past week in the United States seeking help to deal with India's coronavirus crisis, told reporters while standing with Blinken at the State Department India was grateful to the US administration for strong support and solidarity.

EU regulator backs Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for adolescents

Europe's medicines regulator backed the use of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine for children as young as 12, paving the way for a broader roll-out in the region after similar clearances in the United States and Canada.

The European Medicines Agency's endorsement comes weeks after it began evaluating extending use of the vaccine, developed with Germany's BioNTech, to include 12- to 15-year-olds. It is already being used in the European Union for those aged 16 and older.

The EMA said two doses of the vaccine, branded as Comirnaty, were required in the 12-15 age group and should be administered with an interval of at least three weeks, the same as for adults. It is now up to individual EU states to decide if and when to offer the vaccine to teenagers, it added.

Germany on Thursday laid out plans to offer shots to 12-year-olds from June 7, pending the EMA's verdict.

Italy has also said it is preparing to extend its campaign to over 12s.

France reports 3,104 people in intensive care units

France reported that the number of people in intensive care units with Covid-19 fell by 102 to 3,104, while the overall number of people in hospital with the disease fell by 669 to 17,272.

Both numbers have been on a strong downward trend in recent weeks.

The Health Ministry also reported 98 new coronavirus deaths in hospitals on Friday. Later on Friday, it is set to report the death tally for retirement care homes over the past three days as well as data on new cases.

Italy reports 3,738 new cases

Italy reported 3,738 new coronavirus cases and 126 deaths, government data showed.

Turkey reports 7,773 and 164 deaths

Turkey has administered over 28.67 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since the launch of a mass vaccination campaign in mid-January, according to official figures.

As of Friday, more than 16.41 million people have received their first doses, while over 12.25 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry's count showed.

The ministry also confirmed 7,773 new coronavirus cases, including 656 symptomatic patients, across the country in the last 24 hours. The number of new cases on Thursday was 8,426.

Turkey's overall case tally is now over 5.22 million, while the nationwide death toll has reached 47,134 with 164 new fatalities.

Dutch 'end lockdown' as measures eased

The Netherlands will reopen indoor restaurants, museums, and cinemas in a major easing of coronavirus restrictions that Prime Minister Mark Rutte said marked the "end of the lockdown".

The relaxation of the strictest Dutch Covid measures since the pandemic began will take place on June 5, four days earlier than planned, as numbers of cases fall and vaccinations rise.

"The easing taking effect on June 5 effectively marks the end of the lockdown," Rutte told a news conference.

"We are taking a calculated risk, if next week the sky falls and the numbers shoot up again then we have a new situation. But according to the outbreak management team that is unlikely."

Delegates approve 16 percent increase to WHO budget

Member countries of the World Health Organization have approved an “ambitious increase” in the budget for the UN health agency at a meeting, with some noting that WHO’s chronic underfunding cripples its ability to protect global health.

Delegates at the World Health Assembly approved a 16 percent increase to WHO’s proposed budget for the next two years, setting it at about $6.1 billion.

More than 90 percent of WHO’s funding is tied to specific health issues, and the agency often struggles to respond to urgent crises. Dr. Michael Ryan, WHO’s emergencies chief, said there is currently a 70 percent funding gap, which has “left the organisation in real and imminent danger of being unable to sustain core functions for urgent priorities.”

South Africa starts jabs for elderly as virus surge looms

Spry and gray-haired, many dressed in their Sunday best or colourful African prints — and all sporting masks — dozens of South Africans aged 60 and over gathered at a government health clinic outside Johannesburg to get their Covid-19 shots.

Some looked at vaccine notifications on their mobile phones, others clutched pieces of paper, as the line moved along at a good pace. Eight at a time, they were ushered into a tent where they took seats distanced from each other.

Sri Lanka receives more Sputnik V vaccine doses

Sri Lankan government announced that it has received 50,000 doses of the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.

Sri Lanka is facing a severe shortage of virus vaccines because the manufacturer of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine in India did not supply promised stock due to the domestic coronavirus emergency. Sri Lanka had arrangements to buy 13.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The 50,000 doses of Sputnik V that were flown into Sri Lanka are the second batch of the vaccine to be given to the Indian Ocean island nation, the government said. Another 15,000 doses arrived earlier this month.

WHO experts preparing proposal for next studies on virus origin – spokesperson

World Health Organization (WHO) experts are preparing a proposal on the next studies to be carried out into the origins of the virus that causes Covid-19, a spokeswoman said.

The United States called on Thursday for the WHO to carry out a second phase of its investigation into the origins, with independent experts given full access to original data and samples in China. Britain made a similar appeal.

WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told a UN briefing that experts would prepare a proposal for WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, but that there was no set timeline. Earlier this week WHO's top emergency expert Mike Ryan said that talks with member states would continue in coming weeks.

Ireland to resume EU travel from mid-July, cautious on Britain

Ireland plans to adopt a Covid-19 certificate to help citizens move more freely across the European Union from mid-July, but is not yet in a position to allow unencumbered travel from neighbouring Britain, senior ministers said.

Ireland now has the strictest travel curbs in the EU. It advises citizens against non-essential travel, imposes fines on people heading to airports to go on holiday, and enforces a two-week mandatory hotel quarantine for arrivals from 50 countries.

Czechs to fully reopen restaurants, bars, admit some foreign tourists

Czech restaurants, bars, night clubs and other hospitality venues can serve customers indoors from Monday, Health Minister Adam Vojtech said, announcing a quicker-than-planned easing of virus restrictions following a court ruling.

The Czech government, which has been battling one of the world's most severe second waves of the pandemic, had planned to open indoor facilities from mid-June, as the situation has been steadily improving and vaccinations increasing.

But last week the country's Supreme Administrative Court ruled that blanket restrictions on restaurants were illegal, acting upon a complaint filed by a customer.

Spain to take part in EU virus certificate trials from June 7

Spain will participate in general trials of the European Union's digital virus certificate from June 7 ahead of its planned launch in July, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said at an event.

"This will be decisive in getting the certificate ready before summer begins and is big news for our tourism industry," he told an event on rural depopulation in the northern Spanish city of Soria.

Greece ready to use virus pass before July to save summer – PM

Greece is ready to use a virus travel certificate before its EU-wide launch on July 1 to attract foreign travellers and save its tourism sector from a second summer lost to the coronavirus.

Greece was one of the early advocates of a certificate that would ease European Union travel curbs and help pull the country's economy from recession by lifting tourism revenues.

The European Council and parliament last week reached a deal on the digital green certificate following a rapid pick-up of vaccinations allowing widespread lifting of coronavirus curbs.

Taiwan targets virus vaccination for 60 percent of population by October

Taiwan aims to cover 60 percent of its population with at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine by October, the health minister said, adding that the island's infection rate was not good, despite its pandemic curbs.

Battling a spike in domestic cases, Taiwan announced 555 new infections, after months in which the virus was well under control, and has called its second highest alert to limit gatherings and shut entertainment venues.

Authorities will use a combination of imported and home-made vaccines to reach that fraction of a population of more than 23 million by the end of October, he said, adding that even coverage of 40 percent would be effective to curb the outbreak.

Philippine reports highest daily virus cases in 4 weeks

The Philippines reported 8,748 new coronavirus infections, its highest single-day increase this month.

Its health ministry said areas outside the capital region, the epicentre, have seen a rise in virus cases as well as an increase in usage of healthcare facilities. Deaths rose by 187 to 20,566 overall.

The Philippines has recorded 1.2 million coronavirus cases.

Russia reports 9,252 new virus cases, 404 deaths

Russia reported 9,252 new virus cases, including 3,274 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,044,459.

The government coronavirus task force said 404 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 120,406.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 250,000 deaths related to Covid-19 from April 2020 to March 2021.

Malaysia reports 8,290 new coronavirus cases, a daily record

Malaysia reported 8,290 new coronavirus cases, its fourth straight day of record infections.

This brings the total cumulative cases since the start of the pandemic to 549,514.

Finland opens drive-in voting for a Covid-safe election

Cars are queued up on an old airport runway on the outskirts of the Finnish capital Helsinki – not for coronavirus tests but for drivers to cast their vote.

Outdoor polling stations have sprung up across the Nordic country as authorities try to make voting as socially distanced as possible ahead of the country's local elections on June 13.

"Signing in and filling out the ballot paper went brilliantly," retiree Joukko Salminen tells AFP from inside his white car. "And corona safe too!"

Japan extends virus emergency until month before Olympics

Japan has extends a coronavirus state of emergency in Tokyo and other areas until just a month before the Olympics, in a move that is likely to fuel concerns over whether the Games can be held safely.

Tokyo and nine other parts of the country are currently under emergency orders which mostly involve closing bars and restaurants early and banning them from selling alcohol.

The emergency was supposed to expire at the end of May in most places, but the government now says it needs more time to control a fourth wave of infections.

Mexico sees glimmer of light at end of Covid tunnel

A steady decline in coronavirus cases and rising levels of immunity from vaccination or infection suggest that the worst of the pandemic may be over for hard-hit Mexico, experts say.

The improvement has led to a gradual loosening of lockdown measures, paving the way for children to go back to classrooms and spectators to return to sports stadiums and wrestling tournaments.

Taiwan reports another rise in domestic virus cases

Taiwan reported 555 new domestic Covid-19 cases, including 258 cases added to the totals for recent days as it continues to readjust its infection numbers following delays in reporting positive tests.

Thailand's FDA approves China's Sinopharm vaccine for emergency use

Thailand's food and drug regulator approved for emergency use the coronavirus vaccine developed by China's Sinopharm, a senior official said.

"The FDA has approved the Sinopharm vaccine," senior health official Paisan Dankhum told a news conference, making it the fifth vaccine Thailand has approved.

India posts lowest daily rise in virus cases in over a month

India reported on Friday 186,364 new coronavirus infections during the previous 24 hours, for its lowest daily rise since April 14, while deaths rose by 3,660.

The South Asian nation's tally of infections now stands at 27.56 million, with the death toll at 318,895, health ministry data show.

Olympic coronavirus guidelines to be set for each event, official says

Olympic coronavirus guidelines are being drawn up for each separate sports competition, a Tokyo 2020 senior official said at a briefing held.

Olympic organisers have released coronavirus prevention measures, which have been criticised by some critics as insufficient.

The once-delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are scheduled to start on July 23, even as concerns mount that holding the sporting event amid a pandemic would lead to an outbreak of coronavirus cases.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 7,380 -RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 7,380 to 3,669,870, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.

The reported death toll rose by 192 to 88,187, the tally showed.

China reports 7 new virus cases vs 19 a day earlier

China reported 7 new virus cases on the mainland for May 27, down from 19 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said.

All of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

The number of new asymptomatic cases, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, rose to 26 from 22 cases a day earlier.

The total number of confirmed virus cases in mainland China now stands at 91,045, while the death toll remains unchanged at 4,636.

Brazil reports 67,467 new cases, 2,245 deaths

Brazil has recorded 67,467additional confirmed cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, along with 2,245 deaths from Covid-19, the Health Ministry said.

Brazil has registered more than 16.3 million cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 456,674, according to ministry data.

California giving $116M to people who get virus shots

California is giving away the country's largest pot of vaccine prize money — $116.5 million — in an attempt to get millions more inoculated before the most populous state fully reopens next month.

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Thursday announced the prizes, which include $1.5 million each for 10 Californians, the largest single award offered in any state.

The goal is to motivate roughly 12 million people who are eligible but not yet vaccinated, though the more than 20 million Californians already partially or fully vaccinated also are in the running for the most valuable prizes.

The state will give $50 gift cards either for general use or for specific grocery stores to the next 2 million people who get shots, including those at the school where Newsom spoke.

The state fully reopens businesses and relaxes social distancing and masking rules on June 15.

On the same day, a drawing will be held to award 10 vaccinated people the top prize. Another 30 people will win $50,000 each, with those drawings starting June 4.

Anyone 12 and older who has received at least one shot will be eligible.

Japan considering providing AstraZeneca's vaccine to Taiwan

The Japanese government is considering providing part of the national supply of Covid-19 vaccines secured from AstraZeneca PLC to Taiwan, Japan's Sankei newspaper has reported, citing government and ruling party sources.

Japan approved AstraZeneca's vaccine last week and has contracted to buy 120 million doses. But there are no immediate plans to use the shots in the country, amid lingering concerns raised internationally over blood clots.

AstraZeneca's local partner Daiich i Sankyo Co started bottling the vaccine in March and the stockpile is currently estimated at around 30 million doses which will expire by September if not used.

The amount is set to increase as AstraZeneca added Nipro Corp this week as its third local partner to conduct filling and packaging of the vaccine.

Mexico reports 3,050 new cases, 429 more deaths

Mexico's health ministry has reported 3,050 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country and 429 more fatalities, bringing the total to 2,405,772 infections and 222,661 deaths.

The government has said the real number of cases is likely significantly higher, and separate data suggested the actual death toll is at least 60 percent above the confirmed figure.

Meanwhile, Mexico's health regulator COFEPRIS has granted emergency use authorisation to Johnson &Johnson's vaccine against Covid-19, Deputy HealthMinister Hugo Lopez-Gatell said on Thursday.

"This authorisation for emergency use certifies that the vaccine meets the quality, safety and efficacy requirements necessary to be applied," COFEPRIS said in a separate statement.

Cases in Australia's Victoria fall on first day of lockdown

Australia's Victoria state has reported four new locally acquired Covid-19 cases, the first day of a one-week hard lockdown imposed to contain a growing coronavirus outbreak in state capital Melbourne.

Victoria, Australia's second most populous state, entered into the lockdown on Thursday night, due to run until June 3, forcing its near seven million residents to remain home except for essential business.

Argentina posts record rise in daily cases

Argentina has posted a record one-day number of new Covid-19 cases of 41,080, amid a second wave of infections that has made the country one of the hardest hit in the world, pushing the local health care system to its limit.

The nation of 45 million inhabitants has so far registered a total 3,663,215 cases and 76,135 deaths, according to official data, making it one of the countries with the most deaths per capita along with neighbors Uruguay, Paraguay and Brazil.

Argentina began a strict lockdown for nine days on Saturday to get the virus under control.

But the rollout of its vaccination program has been slower than promised by the center-left government of President Alberto Fernandez.

Current lockdown measures include a suspension of in-person school classes, a nightly curfew and take-out-only restaurant service.