April 6, 2018
Brazil Corruption: Brazil court rejects appeal to keep Lula free
The top appeals court has rejected a request for former President Lula da Silva, to stay out of prison, until he has exhausted all appeals, to his corruption conviction. A federal judge has ordered him to hand himself in, and start his 12-year prison term. Lula was convicted of corruption for taking bribes while in office. Steve Mort reports
