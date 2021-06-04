POLITICS
NFL to explore interest from Germany to host games
The NFL has nothing firmly set, but potentially could stage regular-season contests in such venues as Berlin's Olympiastadion, Allianz Arena in Munich or Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Rashard Robinson, right, breaks up a pass intended for wide receiver Osirus Mitchell (14) during NFL football practice in Frisco, Texas, on June 3, 2021 / AP
June 4, 2021

The NFL will soon begin exploring interest from German cities in playing host to games in future years, according to reports on the NFL's website and television network.

The reports said the NFL has nothing firmly set, but potentially could stage regular-season contests in such venues as Berlin's Olympiastadion, Allianz Arena in Munich or Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund.

Germany was targeted for fan growth by the NFL, with NBC saying 2.2 million people in the nation watched some of this year's Super Bowl.

Several Germans have become NFL players in recent seasons through an international program, including Seattle Seahawks linebacker Aaron Donkor and New England Patriots running back Jakob Johnson.

An American football development league, NFL Europe, operated from 1991-2007 with five German clubs, including the Berlin Thunder, Cologne Centurions, Frankfurt Galaxy, Hamburg Sea Devils and Rhein Fire.

The NFL scrapped playing international games in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic after playing at least once a year in London since 2007 and three of the past four years at Mexico City.

Two league games are planned for 2021 in London, both at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the New York Jets facing the Atlanta Falcons on October 10 and the Jacksonville Jaguars playing the Miami Dolphins a week later.

The NFL played four games in London in 2019, two at Wembley Stadium and two at Tottenham.

READ MORE:NFL chief sees fans back as 17-game schedule confirmed

SOURCE:AFP
