Karabakh Conflict: Armenia illegally occupied region in 1993

More than 20 years after a ceasefire was called in the Karabakh conflict, Azerbaijan and Armenia still haven't come to a lasting settlement. Karabakh is a region within Azerbaijan, which Armenian forces have illegally occupied since 1993 following decades of conflict. Up to 30,000 people were killed and more than a million displaced. Andrew Hopkins has more from Baku.