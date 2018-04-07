WORLD
Bosphorus Crash: Bulk carrier crashes into waterfront mansion
The Malta-registered vessel was heading from Ukraine to Egypt when its rudder failed, forcing it to drift towards the waterfront property. No injuries have been reported. The Bosphorus strait is one of the riskiest waterways in the world, with over 50-thousand vessels passing through it each year. There are plans on the table for a canal to be dug from the Black Sea to the Sea of Marmara to reduce shipping traffic on the busy waterway.
April 7, 2018
