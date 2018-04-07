April 7, 2018
World Health Day: Tuberculosis on the rise in Venezuela
Tuberculosis is re-emerging in Venezuela, and threatening to overwhelm a health care system already under strain, in a country in economic crisis. In the capital, Caracas, the number of reported cases have increased 40 percent or more in the last year alone. For World Health Day, our Correspondent Juan Carlos Lamas reports on TB's aggressive return .
