April 8, 2018
Uganda Palm Oil: Environmentalists concerned about oil production
Palm oil production has been linked to the destruction of native forests in many parts of the world. In Uganda, thousands of square kilometres of forest have been replaced by palm trees, and the government is working on further expansion. Leon Ssenyange reports now on why conservationists say the environment will continue to be compromised.
