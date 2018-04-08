April 8, 2018
Bosphorus Strait Reopens: World's second largest strait open after crash
Turkey's Bosphorus Strait has reopened following Saturday's crash, when a cargo vessel, the length of two football pitches, collided with a waterside house after losing steering. The Bosphorus is the world's second busiest shipping channel - and some say - the incident highlights the city's need for a new canal. Joseph Hayat reports.
