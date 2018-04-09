April 9, 2018
Turkey's Border Mission: Kurds continue to fight YPG terrorists in Syria
Turkey's Operation Olive Branch started in January to clear YPG terrorists from the country's border with Syria. Turkish troops are fighting alongside the Free Syrian Army which is composed of Arabs, Turkmen and Kurds. And one Kurdish man is now fighting against his fellow Kurds after battling alongside them against the Assad regime. Ahmed Al Burai has his story.
