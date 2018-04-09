Higher tariffs threaten US farmers' livelihoods | Money Talks

China says it will counter US protectionism, in its words, "to the end, and at any cost." US President Donald Trump has threatened to slap import tariffs on an additional $100 billion worth of Chinese goods. But while the governments talk tough, millions of farmers in both countries fear they will end up paying the bill. Mobin Nasir reports. We speak to Rajiv Biswas, chief Asia-Pacific economist of financial services company IHS Markit and Jeffrey Tucker, the Editorial Director of American Institute for Economic Research.