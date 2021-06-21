POLITICS
Durant and Harden commit to star-laden Team USA at Tokyo Olympics
Team USA will begin training camp early next month in Las Vegas ahead of its first match at Tokyo Olympics on July 25 against France.
In this January 18, 2021 file photo, Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden celebrates with forward Kevin Durant (7) during an NBA basketball game in New York. / AP
June 21, 2021

Brooklyn Nets teammates Kevin Durant and James Harden have been committed to playing for the United States Olympic basketball team, but Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is out, The Athletic reported.

They become the biggest stars on what is shaping up to be a star-laden team.

While USA Basketball has not confirmed the 12-man roster for coach Gregg Popovich's squad, it reportedly includes Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards), Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics), Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers), Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns), Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat) and Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors).

ESPN said on Monday that Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell also declined the opportunity to compete in the Tokyo Olympics, instead choosing to use the time to rehab a right ankle injury.

READ MORE: New poll shows majority of Japanese want Olympics cancelled this year

First game against France on July 25

Durant is a two-time veteran of Team USA, which has won the past three Olympic gold medals. 

Durant and Harden played in London in 2012, with Durant a headliner of the 2016 team in Rio de Janeiro.

Green (2016) is the only other member of the reported Tokyo roster to have Olympic experience. 

His teammate Curry never has played in the Olympics, and it was believed he might compete this year.

The Nets' season ended Saturday night with a loss in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals to the Milwaukee Bucks.

Harden was limited by a Grade 2 hamstring strain in the playoffs and will need to make a quick recovery.

Team USA will begin training camp on July 6 in Las Vegas. 

The United States opens play in the Tokyo Olympics on July 25 against France.

The only player among those on the reported roster still competing in the playoffs is Booker, whose Phoenix team has a 1-0 lead on the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference finals. 

Should the Suns win the series and advance to the NBA Finals, Booker would not be available for the start of the camp.

READ MORE: Delayed Tokyo Olympics to cost extra $2.4B

SOURCE:Reuters
