NewsFeed - “Mansplaining” #MeToo?

On Newsfeed, Kamali Melbourne brings you the most liked, shared, and the top trending stories from all around the world. On April 9th, 2018: - “Mansplaining” #MeToo to a victim of abuse? - Giving up UFC for WWE - Did Ronda Rousey make the right decision? - Now Chinese brides can have their veil put on “magically”…