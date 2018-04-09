April 9, 2018
The Trump Presidency: FBI raids office of Trump's personal lawyer
Michael Cohen's lawyer says 'certain communications' were taken. Cohen's in the spolight after he admitted to making a 130-thousand dollar payment to an adult film star before the 2016 election. She claims she had sexual relations with Trump in 2006, claims that Trump denies. American media is reporting other documents including emails, tax and business records were seized.
