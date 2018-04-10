Bill Cosby Trial: Cosby returns to court for sexual assault trial

American comedian Bill Cosby has returned to court for a retrial on charges, he drugged and sexually assaulted a woman in 2004. Five other women with similar claims are also expected to testify against the 80-year-old entertainer. The Cosby case is the first major criminal trial during the #MeToo era. Nick Harper reports from Norristown, Pennsylvania.