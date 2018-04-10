Egypt Garbage School: Tonnes of waste recycled in a day in Cairo

Cleaning up the rubbish in a city of 20 million people, can be a family affair. If you're a child in one of Cairo's waste collecting families, that often means helping your dad collect it, or your mum to sort it, at home. But as Sarah Balter reports,, some teachers are now trying to make it easier for these children to also get an education.