April 10, 2018
CULTURE
Istanbul's Seaside Leisure | Exhibitions | Showcase
Pera museum's Spring Exhibition looks into how Istanbul's beaches have ushered in modernity in the country. The early 20th century was a period of dramatic change in Turkey as the country transitioned from the Ottoman Empire into the modern Turkish Republic. One rather surprising way this transformation played out was through city-dwellers changing attitudes towards seaside leisure. Showcase looks at how Istanbul's evolving relationship with the ocean signals this new period of modernity.
