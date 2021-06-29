POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine shows promise against Delta variant
The drugmaker says its mRNA vaccine is so far proving effective following two doses at provoking an antibody response for all the variants tested, including the Delta variant.
Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine shows promise against Delta variant
A healthcare worker holds a vial of the Moderna Covid-19 Vaccine at a pop-up vaccination site in New York, US, on January 29, 2021. / Reuters
June 29, 2021

Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine has shown promise against the Delta variant first identified in India in a lab study, with a modest decrease in response compared to the original strain, the drugmaker said.

The study was conducted on blood serum from eight participants obtained one week after they received the second dose of the vaccine, mRNA-1273.

The vaccine provoked an antibody response against all the variants tested, according to Moderna, but one that remained inferior in all cases to the vaccine's neutralising activity against the original coronavirus strain first found in China.

The vaccine was far more effective in producing antibodies against the Delta variant than it was against the Beta variant first identified in South Africa, the data showed.

Against three versions of the Beta variant, the vaccine-elicited neutralising antibodies reduced six-to-eight fold compared to those produced against original strain, while modest 3.2 to 2.1 fold reductions were seen for lineages of the variant first identified in India including Delta and Kappa.

"These new data are encouraging and reinforce our belief that the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine should remain protective against newly detected variants," Chief Executive Stephane Bancel said.

Earlier in the day, India granted permission to drugmaker Cipla Ltd to import Moderna's vaccine to the country for restricted use.

The drugmaker's shares were up 5.5 percent at $235.39 in mid-day trading.

Moderna has submitted the data as a preprint to the website bioRxiv ahead of peer review.

READ MORE:Moderna: Vaccine nearly 95% effective in preventing Covid-19

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Zelenskyy aims for half of Ukraine's weapons to be made domestically
Dozens of bodies found inside Sweida hospital after gunmen retreat
Trump says he's 'highly unlikely' to fire Fed Chair Powell
Syrian army withdraws from Sweida under ceasefire agreement with Druze leaders
French court grants refugee status to Palestinians from Gaza outside UN mandate for first time
US, Bahrain sign civil nuclear cooperation agreement
Pashinyan: Armenia wants to reopen border with Türkiye, establish diplomatic ties
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye's top diplomat holds talks with Syria, Jordan, US on Israeli attacks
Curfew imposed after deadly clashes on Bangladesh's 'mourning day'
New ceasefire reached in Sweida after clashes: Syria
Armed groups using Sweida hospital to attack Syrian forces: ministry
Germany continues military exports to Israel despite mounting criticism
Christian community in Taybeh call on Vatican to act as settler violence escalates in West Bank
World powers criticise Israeli strikes on Syria
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us