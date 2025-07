Seaside nostalgia, Olivier Awards & Mimar Sinan | Full Episode | Showcase

In this episode of Showcase: Celebrating the Grand Architect, Mimar Sinan: 1:11 Architect, Ozen Yeniceri: 1:55 Sherlock Gnomes: 6:12 Istanbul's seaside memories: 9:19 Olivier Awards 2018: 13:34 Theatre director, Martin Constantine: 15:52 'Hear Word' by Nigerian women: 21:34