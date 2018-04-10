Will the 92-year old Mahathir Mohammad end the ruling party's grip over Malaysia?

Mahathir bin Mohamad was Malaysia's fourth prime minister, ruling the peninsular nation for 22 years. Now he's joined forces with his friend-turned-foe-turned-friend Anwar Ibrahim to overthrow the ruling party Barisan Nasional from the power. Guests: Mohamed Nawab Mohamed Osman Coordinator of Malaysia programme at RSIS