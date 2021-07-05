POLITICS
Barty through to Wimbledon quarter-finals for first time
Russian Karen Khachanov will also make his Wimbledon quarter-finals debut to face Denis Shapovalov after a five-set win over American Sebastian Korda.
Australia's Ashleigh Barty celebrates winning her fourth round match against Czech Republic's Barbora Krejcikova, on July 5, 2021. / Reuters
July 5, 2021

World number one Ashleigh Barty has reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time after beating French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 6-3.

The 25-year-old Australian will play the winner of the match between unseeded compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic and British teenager Emma Raducanu on Tuesday for a place in the semi-finals.

The defeat brought an end to Krejcikova's 15-match winning streak and she will have to wait another year to see if she can emulate her late coach and mentor Jana Novotna in winning the title.

READ MORE:Injured Serena Williams ends bid for Wimbledon glory in tears

Khachanov vs Shapovalov

Karen Khachanov reached the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the first time on Monday with a five-set win over Sebastian Korda, who was celebrating his 21st birthday.

Russian 25th seed Khachanov triumphed over his American rival 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 5-7, 10-8 and will face Denis Shapovalov, who beat eighth-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain, 6-1, 6-3, 7-5. 

A marathon 81-minute final set on Court 18 featured 13 breaks of serve before Khachanov steadied himself to take the victory.

Korda was attempting to emulate his father Petr, who was a quarter-finalist at the All England Club in 1998.

The world number 50 came within two points of victory at one stage in the final set.

READ MORE: Covid-19 leaves holes in global sports that can never be filled

SOURCE:AFP
