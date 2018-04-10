Will US-China tit for tat tariffs start a global trade war?

What are the global ramifications of the trade dispute between the US and China? China and America have one the world's biggest trading relationships, so who stands to lose if their tit for tat tariffs become a full-blown trade war? And how many other countries could be dragged in? At the Roundtable was Jameel Ahmad, the Global Head of Currency Strategy and Market Research at foreign exchange broker ForexTime; Linda Yueh, broadcaster and author of 'The Great Economists'; Chris Torrens, china specialist at Control Risks; and Charlie Wolf, US political analyst. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World.