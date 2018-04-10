April 10, 2018
Has Hungary abandoned the liberal values of the European Union?
Almost 70 per cent in Hungary turned out to vote and Viktor Orban's party won a clear majority of seats in parliament. In the wake of such a resounding victory, some opposition leaders have stepped down. So has Hungary abandoned the EU's liberal values? Guests: Peter Balazs Former Foreign Minister of Hungary Benjamin Novak Senior correspondent, the Budapest Beacon Pieter Cleppe Head of Open Europe
