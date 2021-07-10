POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Hundreds flock to see 'world's shortest' cow in Bangladesh
Managers of the farm where the 51-cm tall cow named Rani lives have applied to Guinness World Records to certify Rani as the world's smallest cow.
Hundreds flock to see 'world's shortest' cow in Bangladesh
People measure a dwarf cow named Rani, whose owners applied to Guinness Book of Records claiming it to be world's smallest cow, at a cattle farm in Charigram, Bangladesh on July 6, 2021. / AFP
July 10, 2021

Hundreds of people are ignoring coronavirus restrictions and flocking to a farm in Bangladesh to see a 51-cm tall cow that its keepers say is the world's shortest.

The miniature cow, named Rani, is 66 cm long, weighing 26 kg and so small it can be carried around.

The managers of the farm where it is kept say they have applied to Guinness World Records to certify Rani as the world's shortest.

"We are very confident that this will be very smallest one," said Mohammad Salim, executive at Shikor Agro Industries.

READ MORE: Human-wildlife conflict is complex issue for which there's no silver bullet

Title currently held by Indian cow

According to the Guinness World Records website, the title is currently held by Manikyam, a cow from the Indian state of Kerala who was 61 cm tall when it made it to the record books in 2014.

"Many people are coming from different places to see the mysterious cow, the smallest cow in the world so I also have to be here to see the cow," said one visitor, Ranu Begum.

Bangladesh has extended its lockdown to July 14 to combat a surge in coronavirus cases led by the highly contagious Delta variant.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us