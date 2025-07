NewsFeed: The Simpsons addresses the “racism” criticism

On Newsfeed, Kamali Melbourne brings you the most liked, shared, and the top trending stories from all around the world. On April 10, 2018: - The Simpsons addresses the “racism” criticism they’ve faced over Apu - We remember Palestinian journalist Yaser Murtaja killed by Israeli snipers - We talk to the woman making bricks from the ashes of Gaza