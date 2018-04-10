April 10, 2018
WORLD
Another chemical attack in Syria, Pashtun spring in Pakistan and US sanctions Russian oligarchs
The Syrian regime is accused again of a chemical attack, and questions remain over how the US will retaliate. In Pakistan, the death of Naqeeb Ullah Mehsud angered thousands of Pashtuns in Pakistan. And has US sanctions against Russian oligarchs affected the Kremlin’s pocketbook?
