April 10, 2018
Azerbaijan Elections: Incumbent on track for another term in power
Voters in the oil-rich nation of Azerbaijan are set to vote on Wednesday, in a presidential election that will almost certainly extend the rule of the current leader by another seven years. President Ilham Aliyev is expected to win by a landslide - in a poll which critics say is far from free and fair. TRT World's Andrew Hopkins reports from Baku.
