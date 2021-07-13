POLITICS
Iran introduces new marriage app with real-life chaperones
The service called Hamdam – Farsi for "companion" – is the only state-sanctioned platform of its kind in the Islamic republic, Iran's cyberspace police chief, Colonel Ali Mohammad Rajabi said adding that all other platforms are illegal.
An Iranian couple are reflected in a mirror as they walk past motorbikes in Tehran, Iran January 19, 2021. / Reuters
July 13, 2021

Iran has unveiled a dating application aimed at facilitating "lasting and informed marriage" for its youth, state television has reported.

Called Hamdam – Farsi for "companion" – the service allows users to "search for and choose their spouse," the broadcaster said.

It is the only state-sanctioned platform of its kind in the Islamic republic, according to Iran's cyberspace police chief, Colonel Ali Mohammad Rajabi.

While dating apps are popular in Iran, Rajabi said that all other platforms apart from Hamdam are illegal.

Developed by the Tebyan Cultural Institute, part of Iran's Islamic Propaganda Organisation, Hamdam's website claims it uses "artificial intelligence" to find matches "only for bachelors seeking permanent marriage and a single spouse".

Tebyan head Komeil Khojasteh, speaking at the unveiling, said family values were threatened by outside forces.

"Family is the devil's target, and (Iran's enemies) seek to impose their own ideas" on it, he said, adding that the app helps create "healthy" families.

Free registration, supervision after marriage

According to Hamdam's website, users have to verify their identity and go through a "psychology test" before browsing.

When a match is made, the app "introduces the families together with the presence of service consultants", who will "accompany" the couple for four years after marriage.

Registration is free, as Hamdam has "an independent revenue model," the website said without explaining further.

Iran's authorities, including the supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, have warned several times against the country's rising age of marriage and declining birth rates.

In March, Iran's conservative-dominated parliament passed a bill titled "population growth and supporting families."

It mandates the government to offer significant financial incentives for marriage and to encourage people to have more than two children, while limiting access to abortion.

The law awaits approval by the Guardian Council, which is tasked with checking that bills are compatible with Islamic law and the constitution.

